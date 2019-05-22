The Gucci Mane concert scheduled for May 28 in Penticton has been postponed. (Photo courtesy of Gucci Mane)

Gucci Mane’s South Okanagan concert officially postponed

Agency is looking at new tour dates between the Sept. 3 and 15 in Penticton

The Gucci Mane concert scheduled for May 28 in Penticton has been postponed.

“We have been informed by a representative of the Open Agency, who is working with the promoter for the Gucci Mane ‘Live in Canada Tour 2019 that, ‘unfortunately the dates have been postponed for the upcoming tour scheduled May 15 to 31,’” according to a press release from the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ MORE: Gucci Mane's May concert in South Okanagan likely postponed to later date

TMZ.com reported on Saturday that the legendary performer was postponing the tour because, “he wants to bring a bigger and better show to his fans than he had in the bag.”

The agency is currently looking at new tour dates between the Sept. 3 and 15, the release reads.

For those who have purchased tickets with a credit card, the ticket price and the ticket fee will be automatically reversed beginning May 23.

The release advises those to contact the Valley First Box Office at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca if a credit card refund has not occurred by June 6.

READ MORE: Folk musician Maria Dunn to perform in Penticton

Customers who purchased tickets using cash or a debit card at the Valley First Box Office can return to the Valley First Box Office only for a refund no sooner than May 23 at 10:00 a.m.

If you are getting a refund from the book office, the purchaser must bring valid photo ID. The Valley First Box Office is open Monday to Friday from 10: 00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Refunds must be completed by June 21.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
