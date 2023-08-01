Couples can compete in the popular wife-carrying race during during the Fintry Highland Fair, slated for Sunday, Aug. 20, at Fintry Provincial Park. (File photo)

Haggis hurling, wife carrying among Fintry fling fun

The Fintry Highland Fair on Aug. 20 will feature games, music, food, and a shortbread competition

Get ready for a fling in Fintry.

The Fintry Highland Fair will take place Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fintry Provincial Park.

Entry is by donation.

At the fair you can sign up and take part in Highland competitions, including:

• Haggis hurling;

• Wife-Carrying Race;

• Welly-boot Throw;

• Tug-O-War.

The fun event will feature entertainment, including local musicians, the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band, Kilt 45, Scottish Country Dancers, Highland Dancers, and there will also be a KidZone.

As part of the frivolity, there will be a shortbread competition with judging starting at 1 p.m. You can pre-register at fintry.ca.

Also on-site will be food trucks and vendors.

There will be a silent auction and 50-50 draw.

