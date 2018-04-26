Haley Blais performs at the Kelowna Forum on April 24, 2018. Image credit: Steven Lin

Haley Blais tackles social norms through music tour

Haley Blais encourages people not to be discouraged by social norms and to be who they are

—Steven Lin

Through her music tour in Canada, Haley Blais encourages people to fight against social norms when it comes to chasing their dreams.

On Tuesday, Hayley Blais, a rising, talented Indie rock artist/song writer from Vancouver, came back to perform in her hometown of Kelowna. She took the stage with Common Fire and Post-Modern Connection at the Kelowna Forum.

She is currently on her music tour across Canada with her EP’s theme ‘Let Yourself Go’.

“When you see someone who doesn’t look as nice, you think they let themselves go a little bit, which I don’t typically agree with, societally,” said Haley Blais. “People should be free like a freaking bird.”

Blais encourages people in society to be more open minded and confident about the way they are. She and her band members use music as a median to tell people to be like a free bird, to do anything they want.

“It is always inspiring to see artists write songs about the social norm,” said George Nasrallah, lead guitarist of Post Modern-Connection. “There’s no right or wrong, but the point is to bring out social awareness.”

To learn more about Haley Blais’ tour across Canada, please visit https://www.bandsintown.com/a/8517533-haley-blais.

