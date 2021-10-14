Halloween fireworks halted in some communities, continue elsewhere in North Okanagan

COVID-19 public health orders prevent Coldstream, Armstrong and BX from blasting off fireworks, not others

Public health orders aren’t stopping some smaller communities from blasting off fireworks for Halloween, while others have been curbed.

The Oct. 31 events have been cancelled in Coldstream, Lavington, Armstrong and BX due to the COVID-19 regulations.

“Unfortunately we just can’t figure out how to do them safely with COVID restrictions so we had to cancel them,” Armstrong fire chief Ian Cummings said.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department chief Bill Wacey said fireworks at his hall have also been halted.

And Coldstream is hoping for a bigger bang in 2022.

“The department will be carrying forward funds set aside for the fireworks in hopes of putting together a fireworks display in 2022,” Coldstream said.

But Lumby is ready to light up the night sky.

The village has approved and funded the complete fireworks show, presented by Big Bang Fireworks, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. Viewing areas will be the same as previous years, at the north end of town.

“We are asking people to please physically distance or mask up if you will be in big groups,” the village said.

Falkland fireworks are also going ahead, at the rodeo grounds at 8 p.m. with COVID-19 rules in place.

Fireworks are returning this year to Lake Country, but there will be no bonfire or hot dogs and hot chocolate so people aren’t gathering close to each other.

A final decision has not been made yet whether Enderby fireworks will proceed this year.

It’s a similar situation to 2020, when fireworks did not take place in all but two North Okanagan communities.

