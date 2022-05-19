Hamilton-based band Elliott Brood to play Lake Country, Golden, Oliver

Three-piece folk rock alt country band Elliott Brood is making its way to the Okanagan this June.

The Juno Award-winning band out of Hamilton, Ontario arrives in Vancouver June 3, for the first B.C. show of the tour.

The trio sings songs that take listeners from the mountains of Utah to the trenches of Vimy Ridge, as they travel through the gore and glory of history. Elliott Brood was short-listed for a Polaris Music Prize for their album Mountain Meadows and took home a JUNO award for the album Days Into Years.

Elliott Brood then performs in Victoria and Tofino before taking the stage at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on June 8.

The following days the band will be in Oliver, Nelson, and Golden respectively.

Tickets to each show can be purchased online.

