Happy Hour talk in Kelowna takes on Shakespeare

A rare look inside the minds and experiences of the original actors in Shakespeare’s famous plays will be offered on Thursday.

Local professional theatre company, New Vintage Theatre will host one of their Happy Hour talks, this one focuses on the inner workings of the original performances of Shakespearean plays.

“Guests will learn about the unique and innovative artistic practices of performance. In this case people will learn low actors would have worked in rehearsal, would have spoken and how they would have been cast, back in Shakespeare’s time and all with a glass of wine in their hands,” Bonnie Gratz, artistic director of New Vintage Theatre said.

“As an actor you weren’t given the full script. You were given your lines and two words before your lines. That was all you got, and it was the night before the show,” Kendra Hesketh who will guide guests through the wine fueled evening.

The event will also teach guests about the First Folio, where Shakespeare’s plays were originally published in 1623 along with an introduction to Early Modern English (also known as Original Pronunciation).

“O.P. is still english, it just looks a little different and once you know the little tricks then it’s actually not too hard,” Hesketh said.

The event will take place at The Rotary Centre for the Arts at 6:30 p.m. in Studio 100, entry is by donation. For more information about this event and future Happy Hour talks please visit New Vintage Theatre.

