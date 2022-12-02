The Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour made a stop at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Tuesday night (Jan. 25). (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

The Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour made a stop at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Tuesday night (Jan. 25). (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

Harlem Globetrotters return to Penticton in 2023 for 3rd straight year

Their latest world tour will stop in Penticton on Jan. 25

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Penticton for another visit in 2023.

Their 2023 World Tour will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Jan. 25 for the Globetrotters’ third visit in as many years.

The show will bring out all of the Globetrotters’ basketball skills and athleticism to make sure everyone has a non-stop good time.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotters put on world-class show for Penticton crowd

The Globetrotters will go head-to-head against the Washington Generals, who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team.

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they mark performances in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Fans can score the best seats for Penticton starting at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 5 at valleyfirsttix.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketball

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
End paid parking, support downtown businesses: Penticton councillor
Next story
Fraser Valley man ordered to stop smoking cannabis from his strata property patio

Just Posted

Former mayor Colin Basran, former councillor Ryan Donn, and current councillor Luke Stack are named in the judgement by Supreme Court Justice Lisa Warren. (Black Press file photo)
Civil court date coming for former Kelowna mayor and councillor, current councillor

The West Kelowna Warriors Teddy Bear toss in Royal LePage Place in 2018. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)
Sports Weekend Preview: Kelowna Rockets head south, West Kelowna Warriors host teddy bear toss night

Members of Joe Rich Fire Rescue pose with donations from the 2020 food bank drive. (Contributed)
Leave donations on doorstep for Joe Rich fire department food drive

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall in action against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place on Nov. 18. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Kelowna Rockets’ Cristall earns some All-CHL honours