Harp folk singer to play in Kelowna

A harp folk singer is making her way to Kelowna.

On Sept. 17, Diemm is playing at Kelowna’s Benvoulin Church.

A native of Kaslo, Diemm (also known as Dawna McLennan) is a profound harp folk musician who will be releasing her new album Ten Thousand Miracles, Sept.14.

“I’ve chosen beautiful churches and halls with great acoustics, to present this music,” she says, “I’m curious to see where else the songs will take me.”

Created in a tiny tree house in the interior B.C. forest, the new album is imbued with mysticism, surrender and trust. It consists of 14 tracks that draw inspiration from her home and of the natural landscape, according to Diemm’s news release.

Produced by Diemm and Adham Shaikh, the album is a magical voyage full of twists and turns. The music she has brought into being is a unique Chamber Folk sound focused on the harp, double bass, and tasty percussion featuring the udu. Plus, as the ultimate lyricist, her poems have been compared to the likes of Pablo Neruda, Leonard Cohen, and Rumi.

This September, Diemm is hitting the road for an in-depth tour to celebrate the launch of the record.

