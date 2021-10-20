Have a Laugh! with Third Space Charity in Kelowna

A Kelowna charity hopes laughter can still be the best medicine to feeling worn down by more than 18 months of pandemic-related restrictions and challenges.

Third Space Charity is set to host a fall event to not only raise spirits but money as well.

Laugh! will be a lighthearted, vintage-themed, variety show-style fundraiser for young adult mental health

Executive director Karen Mason explained, that an estimated 1.2 million children and youth in Canada are affected by mental illness, but stated less than one in five will receive appropriate treatment.

“By age 25, approximately 20 per cent of Canadians will develop a mental illness, and given the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this mental health crisis, we know the need is now greater than ever,” she said.

Presented by the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, Laugh! will include stand-up comedy by Denis Grignon, who was featured on CBC Radio’s The Debaters and local comic Paige Matheson, a joke contest with the winner decided by audience votes, music by Juno- award-winning artist Darryl James, from the Strumbellas and Close Kicks and vintage trio Kitsch ‘n Sync, as well as some magic tricks.

The event takes place online Nov. 4.

An online auction will kick off on Oct. 24, while tickets for the online show are $30 for a single attendee, $50 for two, and $75 for a group of three or more. To purchase tickets, and submit an entry for the joke contest, visit trellis.org/thirdspacecharity.

Third Space Charity offers a clinically supervised practicum training program for the next generation of mental health care professionals, and by providing free, supportive care counselling services to those aged 18 to 29.

