Heritage Christian brings Disney classic to life

Kelowna school opens play and some other community events from the area

Heritage Christian School proudly presents Beauty and the Beast Jr. from March 13 to 17.

This “tale as old as time” tells the story of the transforming power of love, that can turn something hideous into something beautiful.

This is the 12th year, Delayne Cama Moroka has headed the production as director. This year she has brought in a solid team to help her with assistant director Toni Lyons, choreographer Krista Clement and vocal director Sherri Funk as well as dozens of volunteers.

Newcomers Ellie Dueck and Boaz Funk are cast as Belle and the Beast. The cast of over 40 students have been working hard to bring this timeless classic to life. Rehearsals started back in September which included weekly drama, dance and vocal practices.

HCS is inviting the public out to watch one of your favourite Disney characters, Belle go on a great adventure where she meets a host of characters such as Lumiere, Mrs. Potts and cute little Chip.

Tickets are now on sale at https://hcsdrama.yapsody.com/ and will be available at the door during show times.

The play runs March 13 to 17.

•••

The KFX-Kelowna Fan Experience 2018 takes place March 23 at 6 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre.

Full of super performance, art, gaming, celebrity, film, anime, animation, and more, KFX is a pop culture experience like no other.

Join them as they take over downtown Kelowna for the 5th year. Events at the RCA, KCT, The Black Box and the library. Check out www.kelownafx.com for full line up.

•••

New Vintage Theatre/Kelowna Fan Experience will be hosting The Okanagan Cast and Crew Premiere of The Humanity Bureau (Rated R) at KFX 2018 on Friday, March 23. Get your tickets to KFX Sneak Peek Friday and you can come see it and sneak peek all of the cool RCA vendors and artists. Tickets are at Select Your Tickets.

•••

The Debaters-Live! is back in Kelowna, at the Kelowna Community Theatre on March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

You have heard the hit show on CBC Radio, now see it live as part of an amazing, three day pop culture festival. Headlining comics are Canadians Evany Rosen (Baroness Von Sketch, Hotel Transylvania) and Ivan Decker who was just nominated for a Juno for Best Comedy Album. And of course there will be the amazing Steve Patterson to host all of The Debaters-Live! hilarity.

It’s an all ages event with tickets available at selectyourtickets.com or at the door.•••

