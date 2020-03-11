High-flying athletes joining Penticton Peach Festival lineup

One of the longest-running headliner events at the Penticton Peach Festival is bringing back their adrenaline-charged show.

The popular Canadian Tire Mega Motocross show is back. This year it will feature Global FMX and Sledgehammers Apparel riders along with a new twist of Havoc Scooters professional riders.

“This has become a favourite, not-to-miss event for attendees over the years because these riders put it all out on the line for a thrilling show,” said Peach Festival president Don Kendall.

This will mark the fifth year the freestyle motocross show will be a part of the festival. It will take place over three days at the festival which runs from Aug. 5 to 9. The full schedule will be released closer to the event.

Several world-class athletes are set to return.

In the past, Sledgehammers riders Kris Garwasiuk, Jeff Fehr, Chris Nolan and alternate Jay Soltes have performed back flips, cliffhangers and other heart-pounding tricks.

“Everyone is excited to be back for Peach Festival because it is the riders’, and my own, favourite event to perform at,” said Derek Rouselle, promotions manager for Global FMX and Sledgehammers Apparel owner.

”The weather is great and the diligence of the Peach Festival board is so on point, there is never anything missed,” Rouselle added.

Professional scooter riders Jayden Lock and Dejion Taylor are also set to return; riders who gave the Peach Festival a memorable performance last year.

“It is insane what these guys can do,” said Rouselle. “Last Peach Festival, Jayden pulled off a few tricks from the motocross ramp which is crazy because it is basically grated metal for the motocross tires stick to it, not for a scooter. I can’t wait to see what they are going to do off a proper ramp for their scooters.

“We are expecting four scooter riders in total and these guys are active competitors, going to events all over the world.”

Rouselle said the crowd should also expect more prizes and swag to be handed out.

“Last year we had the owner of Havoc Scooters in attendance and we pretty much gave out everything we had in the first couple days. He was so excited to be there he drove home and brought us back more scooters to give away. I think in total we collectively gave away $10,000 to $12,000 in merchandise,” said Rouselle.

“It is part of why the riders love Peach Festival,” he continued. “The crowd is high energy and the bleachers are so close that it allows the riders to have immediate interaction with them. A lot of the times bleachers are so far away we don’t get that engagement during a show and the ability to hear the crowd screaming their head off, which inspires the riders to go bigger.”

The Penticton Peach Festival is five days of live music, entertainment, carnival rides, parades, food and product vendors and more.

The annual event began in 1947 and music headliners this year include Honeymoon Suite, Shawn Austin, Simply Queen, Glass Tiger, and Ben Waters.

Festival organizers will announce more leading up to the event. Stay up-to-date by following them on social media.

