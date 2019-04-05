Hip hop stars Onyx hit Okanagan

American hardcore hip hop group Onyx is about to slam down in Vernon.

The group from South Jamaica, Queens and New York was founded in 1988 by Fredro Starr, Suavé (also known as Sonny Seeza) and the late Big DS. Sticky Fingaz joined the group in 1991.

Onyx takes the Status Nightclub stage Thursday, April 11, doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 advance at Status or The Downtown Internet lounge or online at https://www.showpass.com/onyx/?fbclid=IwAR2Hzc2FHNMNENfEfZkiHlkcQvejHpVt3hanfPQD1vM177bVBj8RWHZ02hQ

The group released seven studio albums in the US, one collaborative album and one EP. Eight singles of the group were in the top ten of the Billboard charts. The group’s debut album, Bacdafucup, is considered the best-selling rap album released in 1993. He has been at the top of the US charts and was certified as platinum due to their smash rowdy hit Slam, which to this day is considered the most commercially successful single in the history of hip-hop.

Onyx is considered one of the most influential and successful groups in the history of hip-hop. In 1994, for the album Bacdafucup, Onyx was nominated for “Favorite New Rap/Hip-Hop Artist” at the American Music Awards and won “Best Rap Album” at the Soul Train Music Awards. Their follow up, All We Got Iz Us, was critically acclaimed, recognized by Vibe as one of 1995’s best-produced hip hop album. In 1998, the group dropped their last Def Jam album, Shut ‘Em Down, with features from Wu-Tang Clan, DMX and 50 Cent.

Onyx is a groundbreaking hip-hop group, who first make a crowd slamdancing, stage diving, set a new trend to throw water at the crowd during a concert, started rapping the grimy voice and started the bald head fashion.

