The Hopscotch Festival is returning to the Kelowna Curling Club for their 10th anniversary. (Facebook)

Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna for 10th anniversary

The illustrious event will have a record number of products to sample

The Hopscotch Festival is returning to the Kelowna Curling Club for their 10th anniversary.

This year the two-day liquor, spirits, wine and beer tasting festival will be adding an afternoon event for liquor enthusiasts looking for a more relaxed tasting experience.

A record number of exhibitors will will be showcasing over 250 products along with food.

“The whole concept of the event is to come and learn about new favourites that will leave you saying, ‘Wow, I need to have that in my house,’ or to reconnect with old favourites,” executive producer, Adam Bloch said.

Watching the event evolve over the years into the illustrious educational event that transforms the curling club into the Grand Tasting Hall each year brings Bloch great pride.

“It’s amazing, the first year it happened it was under a different name, I was extremely naïve and booked two nights, there were only 600 people each night, it looked empty. I was going off of our one night in Vancouver which is madly successful, I don’t regret it though. It gave us the opportunity to really ingrain ourselves into the community and then we started selling out every year,” Bloch said. “I am so excited we are back for another year to give 5,000 people a fun night out of 365, it makes me feel good.”

Tickets are still available, there will be a pop-up liquor store on site, for more information visit hopscotchfestival.com

Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna for 10th anniversary

