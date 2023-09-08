L-R – Brody Bauer – Lead Guitar, Vocals, Myles Packer – Bass, Vocals, Alex Rye – Lead Vocals, Brendan Meilleur – Drums, Vocals, Matthew Lindholm – Rhythm Guitar, Vocals​ ​Photo Credit: Darla Woodley, Red Socks Photography​

Hybrid metal band ‘falls’ into Penticton, Salmon Arm

Edmonton’s Fall of Earth plays three shows in B.C. this month

An Edmonton “hybrid metal” band is falling into the B.C. Interior this month with three separate shows.

Fall of Earth is being called a mélange of genres with elements of progressive, death, and thrash.

The band kicked off their fourth year of touring with their latest album From the Ashes, released this past April. Starting in Peace River, Alta, on Sept.8, the quartet will head to B.C. for shows in Kamloops, Penticton, and Salmon Arm before heading east to Halifax, NS.

The group has planned more than 40 performances over two months with the tour wrapping up in Saskatoon, SK on Nov. 18.

Jon Asher with Asher Media, said Fall of Earth has found a healthy balance between heavy sections and clean sections.

“Since writing this second album, Fall OF Earth says that they have a better understanding of what they want their music to become and where to steer the direction of their future works. All across the board, their lyrics come from a very personal place and hold a serious connotation,” said Asher.

Check them out at one of the three B.C. performances:

•Kamloops on Sept. 21 at the Blue Grotto

•Penticton on Sept. 22 at Clancy’s Pub

•Salmon Arm on Sept.23 at Solid Urban Studio

