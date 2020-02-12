American DJ trio, Cash Cash, to play Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

The electronic music group is on a world tour, making stops in Kelowna and Vancouver

A well-known electronic dance music trio, Cash Cash, is set to tear up the decks at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna on Mar. 13.

The group from Roseland, New Jersey, consists of DJs; brothers Jean Paul and Alex Makhlouf as well as Samuel Frisch. The three produce, mix and master all of their music together and have garnered a strong reputation in the world of EDM.

The group’s biggest song to date is Take Me Home, which features vocals by the popular Bebe Rexha.

Since coming into the fold in 2016, the group has released four full-length albums, countless EPs, singles and has also successfully remixed an array of top singles by other artists.

Their official remixes include artists such as Krewella, Capital Cities, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, just to name a few.

Tickets for their upcoming show in Kelowna are $32.88 and can be purchased on ticketweb.com

