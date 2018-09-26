I’m With Her will harmonize in Kelowna

The ethereal harmony of the band I’m With Her will ripple through Kelowna on Oct. 1, musicians Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan will perform photo: contributed

The ethereal harmony of the band I’m With Her will ripple through Kelowna on Oct. 1.

Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan had successful solo careers of their own along with multiple Grammy Award-wins to their names, individually releasing nine solo albums, co-founding two seminal bands; Nickel Creek and Crooked Still before coming together to create a sound like no other.

“My hope is that ultimately we don’t need to be thought of as a strong female group,” O’Donovan said. “All females are strong. As a band it’s frustrating to be in that world where we don’t refer to bands made up of men as a male band.”

Their melodies float to their verses that are fueled by travel as three voices become one seamlessly.

“We were all collaborative by nature, we have all been a part of bands so it was a natural move to create this project,”O’Donovan said. “We are inspired by the world around us, our life experiences from travelling and living. Very inspired by the music around us and being part of a greater music community.”

The songstresses are touring after releasing their debut full-length album, See you Around, a textured and layered compilation to the strumming of guitar accompanied by a fiddle, ukulele, mandolin, banjo, piano and synth.

The band came together by chance after crossing paths over their careers for an off-the-cuff performance at the Tulluride Bluegrass Festival during the summer of 2014 and have been together ever since.

Releasing their debut album in 2017, the band cut most of their album live, performing a few feet away from each other in the tracking room.

Kelowna Community Theatre will host the performance on Oct. 1 from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. for their Overland Tour.

For ticket information visit selectyourtickets.com for more information about I’m With Her visit their website.

