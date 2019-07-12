In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

A Shuswap audience was transported to the theatres of Seville Spain on Thursday evening, July 11, as they experienced the music and dance of Fin de Fiesta Flamenco.
The troupe, founded by dancer Lia Grainger and guitarist Dennis Duffin, performed their latest offering, Sempiterno, at Shuswap Theatre. It was the first show of their Canadian tour.
Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s next stop in the region is a set of July 14 shows at Kelowna’s Black Box theatre. The 8 p.m. performance has sold out but a second 5 p.m. show has been added. Advance tickets, $25, can be purchased at kelownatickets.com, or for $30 at the door.
(Photos by Lachlan Labere)
