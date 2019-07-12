In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s Lia Grainger taps her toes and heels in a rapid rhythm during the opening number of the troupe’s Shuswap Theatre performance Thursday evening, July 11. The show was the launch of Fin de Fiesta’s Canadian tour. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s Deborah “La Caramelita” flows to the music during the troupe’s July 11 performance at Shuswap Theatre. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fin de Fiesta Flamenco finishes their July 11 show at Shuswap Theatre with a bit of improvisational music and dance. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s Lia Grainger moves to the music during the opening number of the troupe’s Shuswap Theatre performance Thursday evening, July 11. The show was the launch of Fin de Fiesta’s Canadian tour. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

A Shuswap audience was transported to the theatres of Seville Spain on Thursday evening, July 11, as they experienced the music and dance of Fin de Fiesta Flamenco.

The troupe, founded by dancer Lia Grainger and guitarist Dennis Duffin, performed their latest offering, Sempiterno, at Shuswap Theatre. It was the first show of their Canadian tour.

Read more: Fin de Fiesta Flamenco launches Canadian tour with Salmon Arm show

Read more: Exploring the wild and unrestrained side of flamenco

Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s next stop in the region is a set of July 14 shows at Kelowna’s Black Box theatre. The 8 p.m. performance has sold out but a second 5 p.m. show has been added. Advance tickets, $25, can be purchased at kelownatickets.com, or for $30 at the door.

(Photos by Lachlan Labere)

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Metal heads converge in North Okanagan
Next story
‘It feels very natural’: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets Canadian citizenship

Just Posted

One man injured in three vehicle crash by Kelowna mall

An accident on Springfield Road has sent one man to hospital and has blocked traffic

10 kittens look for ‘furever’ homes at Kelowna BC SPCA

Check out the Kelowna shelter to meet these cuddly kittens

Freeride Days on at Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort

Riders from across North America come to Big White to compete for FMB Gold event

Highway bypass north of Summerland will not be reopened

Traffic is slowed, with delays of up to 20 minutes, as crews work at site of earlier rock slide

Kelowna pop-up toilet rings in at $200K

City council to consider 3-month pilot project for public washroom to serve Queensway

OGO Scooters make Kelowna debut

The owners of the first scooter rideshare program gave a tutorial Friday afternoon

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Car seat donated to NeighbourLink Summerland

In previous years, couple had donated bicycles to community organization

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

Flamenco troupe to perform at Kelowna’s Black Box theatre on July 14

Family restores 63-year-old Okanagan boat to original glory

Former fire chief Fred Little built boat at his house for under $400 in 1955

Documentary on Ryan Shtuka to premiere in Kamloops

The film premieres on July 15 at the Paramount Theatre downtown

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

Most Read