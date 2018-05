Hundreds of boats turn up to watch the Canadian rockers play atop a 94 foot houseboat

Hundreds of boats fill the Cinnemousun narrows to watch Trooper Perform for Waterway Houseboats’ 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 19. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Hundreds of boats came to the Cinnemousun narrows on May 19 to celebrate the May long weekend with a floating concert headlined by Trooper. The floating festival was a celebration Waterway Houseboats’ 50th year in business.

