Indie film lovers unite in Kelowna

The third annual IndieFest starts today

Calling all lovers of indie movies.

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking’s (OSIF) third annual IndieFest – short film, short doc and music video festival is happening today.

IndieFest film festival is starting at the Kelowna Community Theatre this afternoon. There will be 28 films total, playing over two screening blocks throughout the day, one in the afternoon, and a filmmaker’s gala and awards ceremony in the evening.

“This is the first year that we’ve opened our festival up to international film submissions as well as locals. There are some incredible films at this year’s event including a short film starring Tommy Wiseau from The Room and The Disaster Artist fame as well as another with a musical score from famed composer Danny Elfman. We had amazing community support last year and we hope to see that continued support again this year,” said OSIF president Marc Nadeau.

There will be prizes for the Best Film, Best Local Film, Best Doc, Best Music Video, a People’s Choice Award, Best Acting, Best Cinematography, Best Story, Best Production Design, Best Special FX/Makeup, Best Post-Production, & Best Audio.

IndieFest is an all ages event, though some films may contain violence, coarse language and/or sexually suggestive scenes.

The afternoon block from 2-4 p.m. and the evening gala runs from 7-11 p.m.


