Indie movie set to film in South Okanagan this August

The South Okanagan will play host to film crews this summer.
The indie feature film INVASIONS will be shooting in Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos and Osoyoos from July 27 to Aug. 22.
INVASIONS is Vancouver-based writer Sophie Jarvis’ first feature film. She said inspiration for the story came from summers spent in the Okanagan Valley as a child.
After a pregnant cannery worker discovers what she thinks to be a invasive insect inside of a peach, she must convince her community to take the threat of this insect seriously. This psycological thriller will be full of twists and turns, while teaching viewers valuable lessons along the way.
“My intention with this film is to present a story that subverts expectations,” says Jarvis. “It speaks to how nature is out of our control.”
