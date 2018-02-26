Indigenous films to screen at Kelowna festival

Alanis Obomsawin’s film Our People Will Be Healed will be shown on Saturday March 3 at 4 p.m at Okanagan College in Kelowna. - Image: Contributed

A critically acclaimed Indigenous film will be one of the key screenings at a film festival in Kelowna beginning Thursday.

The World Community Film Festival coming to Kelowna March 1 to 4 will include a screening of award-winning Indigenous filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin’s film Our People Will Be Healed on Saturday March 3 at 4 p.m at Okanagan College.

Obomsawin’s 50th film reveals how a Cree community in Manitoba has been enriched through the power of education. The Helen Betty Osborne Ininiw Education Resource Centre in Norway House, north of Winnipeg, receives a level of funding that few other Indigenous institutions enjoy.

Its teachers help their students to develop their abilities and their sense of pride in their culture. This positive story illustrates what is possible with proper funding and support, according to the festival.

“Obomsawin invites her audience into Norway House to meet its people and to glimpse what action-driven decolonization actually looks like…Using personal interviews and gorgeous landscape photography, Obomsawin captures this rich, vibrant place in all its complexity and beauty,” said film critic Jesse Wente.

Over 25 documentaries will be screened at the festival. Film lovers will want to check out the descriptions and film trailers at worldfilmfestkelowna.net

Admission is free donations are welcome.

