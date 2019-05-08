Carter Felker and local Ari Lantela perform in Vernon May 11 at the Elks Lodge. (Cate Currie portrait)

Infamous satirical folk three way headed to the Okanagan

No Nap’s 3-Way returns to Vernon for even bigger show

Returning for a second stop through the area after a successful last visit, No Nap Records is back in Vernon with 3-Way.

Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor bring their hilarious folk rock in the round extravaganza to a bigger room Saturday, May 11 at Vernon Elks Lodge. With excellent opening songwriters Amy Nelson, Carter Felker and local Ari Lantela this night is well worth the entry fee for the weight of original songs delivered.

See: Nasti Weather coming to Vernon

Western Canada’s premier folk activist and satirical original anthem writer – accordion toting Berner brings his analytical witty thoughts and observations through revised mainland European traditional folk music stylings, bringing back 100 year old melodies that have relevance in today’s social political climate

“Cherish him, cherish him, for there really is no one like him. Fantastic,” said Billy Bragg in a review.

Self proclaimed and well known as the Queen of Vancouver Island, Mark is a legend coast to coast in her own right – her literal poetic approach to sweetly delivered and sharply insightful lyrics over proficient and sometimes raucous acoustic guitar playing are a trademark of her small town western Canadian roots and she delivers them so well. If you haven’t seen her yet where have you been hiding? She’ll find you!

Poet laureate and independent film actor Demeanor brings a lot to the table with his clever and comical delivery, his music is as much art as it is a story, almost like stand up comedy over great experimental rock playing with elements of hip hop or simply good solid folk writing.

See: No Nap Records presents a night of moving words in Vernon

Visiting from Calgary, Nelson is celebrating the recent release of latest full album, Educated Woman. An old-time enthusiast and archivist Nelson delivers haunting originals that sound as authentic as the 100 year old covers she throws in. A sweet voice with power like a whip crack Amy has excellent stories to share and music that won’t leave your weary mind for weeks.

Much like touring partner proficient outlaw and country blues picker Felker, armed with a gravelly voice and back porch charm this guy knows how to lay down an acoustic lick. Lantela (of Chicken-like Birds/Small Axe open mic host) will be sharing the stage and going song for song with best man Carter to open with his original solo country rag material.

Presale tickets $10 available at Teassential & Expressions of Time, $15 at the door – 7 p.m. Saturday May 11, Elks Lodge, 19+, bar available.

For more information or ticket purchase/reservation online email no.nap.records@gmail.com.

In other entertainment news: Pianos duel at Status nightclub

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor of 3-Way return to Vernon May 11 at the Elks Lodge. (Cate Currie portrait)

Previous story
Kelowna designer takes on Canadian fashion
Next story
Music Fest MS raises $27,500

Just Posted

Music Fest MS raises $27,500

The first annual fundraiser raised funds for the MS Society of Canada

Kelowna-Lake Country NDP nominate teen to run in federal election

High school student Justin Kulik will challenge incumbent Liberal MP in October’s federal election

Murder trial continues for man charged in 2014 Rutland murder

The trial for Steven Randy Pirko continued on May 8 with voire dire discussion about evidence

Preliminary inquiry set for man accused in police-involved shooting in Kelowna

John Michael Aronson, 30, is facing a multitude of weapon and assault charges

Okanagan students organize dodgeball game for a cause

The 3rd Annual District Dodgeball Tournament returns May 9

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

U.S. officials mark new $33M border post at Canada border

The facility is located at the northern end of Interstate 91 in the Vermont town of Derby Line

350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Crews are trying to clean the bridge of the feces of what is roughly equal to 230 cars

Vernon Taekwon-do athlete earns two medals for Canada at World Championship

Brianna Li was one of three athletes, and the only female, from B.C. to qualify.

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

Infamous satirical folk three way headed to the Okanagan

No Nap’s 3-Way returns to Vernon for even bigger show

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Most Read