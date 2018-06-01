It’s time to get your mouth around a donut in Kelowna

To celebrate National Donut Day we compiled a list of where you can sink your teeth in

It’s National Donut Day, so we have compiled a list of the most delicious places you can celebrate this year. Are you ready for a sugar high?

1. 350 Bakehouse and Cafe

2.Waterfront Cafe and Catering

3.Dolicious Donuts

4. Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate

If you need a break from donuts, head over to Sandrine’s to rest your palette

5. Specialty Bakery and Bistro

6. Whisk Cake Company

Did you give in to your sweet tooth to celebrate? Do you think I missed somewhere crucial? Let me know so I can sink my teeth into a delicious donut there!

