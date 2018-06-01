It’s time to get your mouth around a donut in Kelowna

It’s National Donut Day, so we have compiled a list of the most delicious places you can celebrate this year. Are you ready for a sugar high?
1. 350 Bakehouse and Cafe
2.Waterfront Cafe and Catering
3.Dolicious Donuts
4. Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate
If you need a break from donuts, head over to Sandrine’s to rest your palette
5. Specialty Bakery and Bistro
6. Whisk Cake Company
Did you give in to your sweet tooth to celebrate? Do you think I missed somewhere crucial? Let me know so I can sink my teeth into a delicious donut there!
