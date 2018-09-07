Jazz musician returns to her roots

Bria Skonberg and her New York All-Stars performed at the Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival Friday, kicking off three days of great music. Steve Kidd/Western News

Performing around the world, jazz trumpeter Bria Skonberg says she gets a lot of blank faces when she tells audiences she is from Chilliwack.

Not in Penticton, though, where the rising jazz star is performing at the Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival, kicking the weekend off with the annual outreach concert at Princess Margaret Secondary, and helping to raise funds for music programs at both high schools.

These days, Skonberg makes her home in New York, but is back in Peniticton where she is playing on the same stages she did early in her a decade ago with her high school band.

Pentastic Hot Jazz continues through the weekend with great music from 11 bands in five venues around Penticton, wrapping up Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. For more information and a complete schedule, visit pentasticjazz.com