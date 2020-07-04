Anna Jacyszyn and her band to include Loni Moger, Stefan Bienz, Stephen Buck.

July 4 virtual fundraising concert for Kelowna General Hospital Foundation

‘A night under the stars’ will take place at 8 p.m.

A Kelowna jazz band will reunite on stage after months of staying indoors and away from concert halls to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Anna Jacyszyn and her band will preform a live-stream concert on Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation.

“After many months of isolation and with all concerts, shows and live events cancelled due to COVID-19 it feels good to be back on a stage and performing for a live audience and live streamed,” said Jacyszyn.

Money from the fundraising on-line home concert will go towards the purchase of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machine or MRI at KGH.

“The cost of a machine like this starts at a million dollars and goes up. Which is why we need to start raising awareness for the importance of a new machine for Kelowna General Hospital to keep the momentum moving forward for fundraising specifically to this one piece of very important and life saving equipment,” explained Jacyszyn.

The concert titled, ‘A night under the stars’ will be held at a private location in West Kelowna with a view of Okanagan Lake, and will star Anna Jacyszyn and her band to include Loni Moger, Stefan Bienz, Stephen Buck.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Music

July 4 virtual fundraising concert for Kelowna General Hospital Foundation

