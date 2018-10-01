JUNO Award nominated folk duo, The Fortunate Ones will play at Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna Tuesday night photo: Christopher Deacon

JUNO Award nominee’s The Fortunate Ones come to Kelowna

The folk duo will play on Tuesday night

After playing more than 300 shows with Catherine Allan— Andrew O’Brien still gets goose-bumps while watching the audience sing along to their songs.

“Seeing an audience react— jumping to their feet or yell out, or sing along to the words you wrote in your living room, that will never not be cool,” O’Brien said.

Collaborating together for five years as a folk duo, The Fortunate Ones, and their anthemic rhythms are relatable and easy to listen to, which may be why the Prime Minister cited one of their songs from their Christmas EP, All Will Be Well as a must listen to song for the holidays.

Releasing their second album, Hold Fast earlier this spring, O’Brien says he thinks they have finally found their groove.

RELATED: Canadian rapper, Cadence Weapon was born with hip-hop in his veins

“We let the songs dictate to us where they wanted to go, giving us a bigger and bolder sound. We didn’t want to limit ourselves with any kind of preconceived ideas and listen to the songs and what they were telling us.”

The experiment was held steady by their producer, Daniel Ledwell who the folk artists say they couldn’t have accomplished the new sound without and worked with them on their first album, The Bliss.

The JUNO Award nominated musicians met when O’Brien was touring as a solo artist. Allen’s brother was rehearsing with O’Brien when he heard the siblings sing a song together.

RELATED: I’m With Her will harmonize in Kelowna

“At rehearsal during a break, Catherine’s brother and her sang a song by a band called Grizzly Bear, The Knife. When she started singing I knew we had to start singing together. That was eight years ago now,” he said.

Through their intertwined melodies to the beat of a drum, Allan’s ringing multifaceted voice swims around O’Briens that dips up and down steadily. Carrying words of hope, resilience and staying true to your own ideas and path the pair will bring their music to Kelowna’s downtown core for a night.

The Fortunate Ones will light up Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. For ticket information visit fortunateones.ca/shows

