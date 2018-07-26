JUNO award winner, Sue Foley headlines West Kelowna Music in the Park

Sue Foley, blues and roots artist is a multi-award-winning musician will be headlining, West Kelowna Music in the Park Friday night.

The triple-threat songstress writes her own music, plays lead-guitar and sings, she has a long history of defying convention, and being a positive role model for aspiring, young female musicians.

The JUNO award winning artist began her career in Austin, Texas and with Antone’s, the esteemed blues label and historic nightclub that helped launch the career of Stevie Ray. She holds Maple Blues Awards in Canada and has earned three Trophees de Blues de France. She has also garnered several nominations at the Blues Music Awards from The Blues Foundation.

Her new record, The Ice Queen, recorded through 2017 represents Foley’s full circle journey – her return to the roots of her career in Austin with producer Mike Flanigin. The album was recorded with her long-time friends and collaborators Vaughan, Gibbons, Layton, Sexton and others, as well as members of the Tedeschi Trucks and Gary Clark Jr. bands.

“When I was a teenager I idolized Jimmie Vaughan and Billy F Gibbons,” Foley said. “They’re both legends now so this feels like an historical event (at least it does for me). And I grew up sitting at the feet of players like George ‘Big Beat’ Rains, Derek O’Brien and The Texas Horns. I spent many nights watching Charlie Sexton and the Arc Angels with Chris Layton. I learned and grew more musically in my years in Austin than at any point in my life. The fact that all these mega talented musicians have graced my album is beyond anything I hoped for. I am still pinching myself.”

A flood of inspiration and themes can be found on each of the tracks – ranging from lost love, anguish, and struggle to release, forgiveness and rebirth. Mostly recorded live in the studio, Foley’s emotional vocal delivery, conviction, accessible yet inspired lyrics and intrepid guitar playing are all laid out, bare and raw for the songs to reveal.

The lineup for the July 27 Music in the Park, includes:

· Emerging Artist: 6:40 p.m. – Shaedan Hawse

· Opening Act: 7:00 p.m. – Joshua Smith

· Headline Act: 7:45 p.m. – Sue Foley Band

