JUNO president and Kelowna native Allan Reid receives award

Reid will accept the Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award

The BreakOut West’s return to Kelowna this weekend will also mark a special day in history for Kelowna native, Allan Reid.

Reid, president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, The JUNO Awards, MusiCounts and the Canadian Hall of Fame has touched down from Toronto to accept the Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award at the 2018 Western Canadian Music Industry Awards. The award honours people that have made a significant impact on the music industry through mentorship, training and leadership.

Reid’s roots run deep in Kelowna, son of Robert Dow Reid, who sculpted Kelowna’s The Dolphins and The Sails that reside on the lakefront.

RELATED: OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

His career in music began 30 years ago when he was 16 years old working as a gardener at a local radio station and then he began his ascent to become the music mogul that his is today.

“It feels weird in one way but great too… I really didn’t think about it until this week when I was writing notes for my speech and realizing that I have been in the business since I was 16, and 30 plus years later, I am being recognized for it. It makes you go through your journey and contemplate life, and it’s great to be home.”

Reid has spent his career championing Canadian Artists to the global stage, pushing their songs beyond borders and help them succeed.

“Driving artists beyond our borders and to success in Canada is is paramount. It was very exciting to help artists succeed. It’s really gratifying,”Reid said.

RELATED: Ben Kunder shares the story behind his music

One highlight was when he signed a then 30 year old Jann Arden to Universal Music Group as their careers grew alongside each other and later he asked her to co-host the JUNO Awards 2016 and again 2018. She was able to reach international success and snag a top spot on Canadian, U.S., and European charts.

Over his career Reid has watched the ‘Canadian sound’ evolve from a singer-songwriter sound to a multifaceted mosaic.

“There used to be a time long ago when we were known as a singer-songwriter nation, from Joni Mitchell to Gordon Lightfoot to Blue Rodeo. Now we have artists like The Weeknd and Drake that turned that premise on its head,” he said. “We have so many different kinds of music that’s reflected in A Tribe Called Red that mixed hip-hop with EDM to Killy, a rapper. There are so many diverse sounds coming out of this country.”

Now, with the internet and global market, Reid says that all musicians can reach world wide audiences with greater ease. Reid says that this weekend, the BreakOut West festival will be an opportunity that local musicians should not miss.

“Right here in the Okanagan they will have a great opportunity to meet, grow and network. There will be 45 international delegates and a great opportunity to get recognized. These are the opportunities you dream about.”

Western Canada’s largest music industry event is coming to Kelowna from Oct. 10 to 14. It will include a four day industry conference and a three day music festival. Over 60 bands will preform. For ticket information and a schedule visit www.breakoutwest.ca

Previous story
OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Just Posted

Kelowna mayoral candidates express support for the arts, diversity

But Tom Dyas and Colin Basran clash over the city’s financial support for arts groups

School board resolves French Immersion expansion in West Kelowna

Hudson Road Elementary to open Grade 4 entry FI program

JUNO president and Kelowna native Allan Reid receives award

Reid will accept the Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award

YMCA helps young parents with program for second year

The Young Parent Program is in its second year in Kelowna

Mini BreakOut West will be a day of family-fun music

The Kelowna music festival will take place Oct. 13

School board election in 2018: Moyra Baxter running for Peachland/Okanagan West

Voters go to the polls Oct. 20

Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets

The exemption — which goes into effect Oct. 18 — will recognize Sikh motorcycle riders’ civil rights and religious expression

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques had been scheduled to be on the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft later this year

Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn’t done yet

Many homes were ripped apart or washed away altogether where the hurricane made landfall in Florida

FortisBC customers urged to further reduce gas usage

Enbridge pipeline rupture prompts call to turn off thermostats where possible

North Okanagan Grannies à Gogo charity shifts focus

Over the years the Vernon group has wired more than $150,000 to their trusted volunteer administrators of the South African group.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Most Read