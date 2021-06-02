Michelle Good’s debut book, Five Little Indians, tells the stories of five residential school survivors living their lives and enduring the hardships brought on by trauma. (UBC photo)

Michelle Good’s debut book, Five Little Indians, tells the stories of five residential school survivors living their lives and enduring the hardships brought on by trauma. (UBC photo)

Kamloops-area author’s debut novel, Five Little Indians, wins prestigious literary award

Michelle Good hopes her book helps move readers to participate in reconciliation

Kamloops This Week

By Adam Laskaris

Author Michelle Good has won a prestigious Governor General’s Literary Award, shortly after winning the Amazon Canada First Novel award.

The Kamloops-area author received the award for her book, Five Little Indians, published by Harper Perennial/HarperCollins Canada. The awards were announced on Tuesday, June 1, with seven English and seven French categories.

Good’s novel won in the English Fiction category.

The author has seen quite a number of accolades come her way for her debut novel, but the reality of the book’s success hasn’t fully set in, she said.

“I am in a state of gracious shock,” Good said, adding she has been ‘bombarded’ with media and speaking requests as word of the book continues to get out.

Five Little Indians tells the story of five young students at residential school in British Columbia.

“The paths of the five friends cross and crisscross over the decades as they struggle to overcome, or at least forget, the trauma they endured during their years at the Mission,” the description of the book reads.

Along with winning the Governor General’s Literary Award and the Amazon Canada First Novel Award, Five Little Indians was a finalist for the 2020 Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize, was on the Scotiabank Giller Prize longlist and made it onto the Globe and Mail, CBC, Apple, Kobo and Indigo Best Book of 2020 lists. The book is also up for an Indigenous Voices Award, to be announced in late June.

“Every time the book gets a greater profile, there are more hearts and minds that can be opened to the direct and intergenerational impact of the residential school legacy, and perhaps it will contribute to an ongoing and a better participation in reconciliation,” Good said.

It’s a sentiment that rings particularly clear after last week’s announcement that the remains of 215 children had been discovered in an unmarked mass grave at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Before being published, Five Little Indians was something Good had been working on for nearly a decade. Good said the writing process for the book, released in 2020, began in 2011, while she was studying for a graduate degree at UBC.

“I made the decision that I was going to do a Masters of Fine Arts specifically to write this book,” Good said.

After finishing up the degree, she decided she would spend the next couple of years fine-tuning the work until she was satisfied with the result.

“I wanted to let it grow beyond the confines of thesis requirements,” Good said, adding she is happy to let her writing take as long as necessary.

“I’m not one of those really disciplined persons,” she said. “I do get up at five every morning, but I don’t set a particular amount of time to write. I just am driven by the intensity of the writing itself and I write until I’ve run out of things to write. I let it gestate and let it carry on and carry me to the next moment when it’s flowing freely. I really prefer living in quiet, rural places. I have a beautiful eight-foot picture window that looks out over a lake and it’s very inspirational. That’s where I write.”

Good is now working on a new novel inspired by her own family history.

“It speaks to a broadly characterized, fictionalized version of my great-grandmother,” Good said. “She was born in 1856 and I was born in 1956. There’s a really nice symmetry there.”

Good is a descendant of the Battle River Cree and a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan. Her great-grandmother was part of the 1885 Frog Lake uprising. Her uncle was Chief Big Bear.

Read more: Chase author’s debut novel up for prestigious writing prizes

Read more: Michelle Good’s book answers why Indigenous people can’t ‘get over’ residential school trauma

“She never saw a non-Indigenous person until she was in her late teens, maybe early 20s,” Good said. “This book is an articulation of the history of ‘clearing the Plains’ through the eyes of an Indigenous woman who had cleared the Plains without the interference of white people, or I should say, colonizers, for a period of time, and then experienced the extreme impact of what it meant to have those cultures clash.”

Good was a practicing lawyer and professor for much of her professional career, with a law degree from UBC. She also worked as a lecturer in Indigenous resurgence and colonial fingerprints in the 21st century.

“It was a pretty awesome experience,” Good said.

Founded in 1936, the Governor General’s Literary Awards are one of Canada’s oldest and most prestigious literary awards program, with a total annual prize value of $450,000. The Canada Council for the Arts has funded, administered and promoted the awards since 1959.

The winners are selected by the members of peer assessment committees in each of the seven categories in both official languages. The committees assessed eligible books published between September 1, 2019, and September 30, 2020, for English-language books and between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, for French-language books.

Each winner receives $25,000, with the publisher receiving $3,000 to promote the winning books. Finalists receive $1,000 each.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

author

Previous story
Backyard concerts in tune for Okanagan community

Just Posted

City Park Beach in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna and Vernon record driest spring on record

Only 3.5 mm of rain fell in Kelowna in May, compared to the monthly average of 40.2 mm

WFN chief Christopher Derickson speaks to media at grand reopening of Sənsisyustən House of Learning in September 2019. (Contributed by WFN)
Derickson: Dark history or present reality

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson on Kamloops Residential School discovery

(Pixabay/Contributed)
Kelowna bottle depot helps make sustainable footwear with recycled wine corks

Used wine cork collected at Return-It will now be recycled into eco-friendly footwear

KCR Community Resources plants vegetables outside of its office to help give fresh food to families in need. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Kelowna organizations partner to plant garden, give vegetables to families in need

The Community Care Garden project aims to strengthen food security and beautify downtown

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The tree shrew is the only other mammal that likes spicy food

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

One step to making your home FireSmart is to choose non-combustible roofing like asphalt shingles or slate. (Kelowna Fire Department/City of Kelowna)
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come

“Don’t expect that a wildfire starts today and you’ll have your house fire-proof tomorrow.”

Penticton city candidate Isaac Gilbert thanks the vandal of his election signs for spreading a message he very much believes in and supports. (Facebook)
Penticton city by-election candidate thanks person who vandalized election sign

Isaac Gilbert said the vandalism of ‘I love gay rights’ aligns with his values and support of LGBTQ2S+

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition, fundraiser launched in Vernon man’s 2000 murder of 10-year-old girl

$50,000 goal set in fundraiser, petition calls for inquiry into killer-pedophile incarcerations

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Clayton Peters, 64, who was forced into the school for 10 years, sits on the lawn at the former school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. Peters’ parents and his brothers were also forced into the facility. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

‘It was the most horrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian back then’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dozens of pairs of shoes and toys and teddy bears were placed on the Chilliwack Law Court steps on May 31, 2021 in support of the 215 bodies of children found last week in an unmarked grave at the site of an old Kamloops residential school. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stó:lō historian has heard horrible tales of abuse at residential schools

Children whipped publicly, some even kidnapped by American miners

In this May 6, 2021 photo, George Ripley, 72, of Washington, holds up his free beer after receiving the J & J COVID-19 vaccine shot, at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

U.S. president on push to get more Americans vaccinated as pace falls off

Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. Convicted teen killer and serial rapist Bernardo will have another parole hearing this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Rapist and killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22

Now 56, Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in 2018

Michelle Good’s debut book, Five Little Indians, tells the stories of five residential school survivors living their lives and enduring the hardships brought on by trauma. (UBC photo)
Kamloops-area author’s debut novel, Five Little Indians, wins prestigious literary award

Michelle Good hopes her book helps move readers to participate in reconciliation

Most Read