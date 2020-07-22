Kelowna actor to star in online theatrical adaptation of Pride and Prejudice

Toni Lyons will play Lady De Burgh in the online take of the 1813 Victorian classic

Kelowna native Toni Lyons will be starring in an online theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” novel, which is set to make its worldwide premiere on July 24. Source: pixabay.

An Okanagan actor will be starring in an online theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” novel, which is set to make its worldwide premiere on July 24.

Kelowna native Toni Lyons is one of more than 45 performers who have been involved in online shows produced by the Theatre in the Country (TIC) family-run dinner theatre. Since April, the Langley-based theatre company has been hosting online plays every weekend.

Lyons will play Lady De Burgh in TIC’s take on the 1813 Victorian classic, which was adapted for the online theatre-scape by playwright Nicola Shannon.

“TIC Online has welcomed guests from all across North America, Europe, Trinidad and Japan which has allowed the small community theatre to welcome a worldwide audience,” stated Reg Parks, the TIC’s artistic director.

Like all of their online shows, TIC’s Pride and Prejudice adaptation will be performed on the Zoom video-conferencing platform, where audience members are asked to pay what they can — starting at $5.

Tickets for the show’s July 24 and 25 performances can be purchased at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=tic01.

