The Kelowna Actors Studio is set to run a production of George Orwell’s 1984 from Jan. 15 until Jan 26. (Contributed)

Kelowna Actors Studio adapts George Orwell’s 1984 to the stage

Big Brother is watching and now so can you

The Kelowna Actors Studio is bringing George Orwell’s 1984 to life with a stage adaptation of the cautionary novel.

Leading the cast is Pete MacLeod as Winston Smith. He will be joined by Mark Sorestad, Casey Easton, Dana Murphy, Stephen Jefferys, Timothy Harder, Jason Casey, Chantal Ethier and Cate Crozier.

Written in 1944 near the end of World War II, 1984 depicts a society controlled by a perfectly totalitarian government bent on repressing all subversive tendencies.

The studio’s production of 1984 provides a space to “appreciate the value of individual thought.”

The 13+ show will contain simulated violence, blood, loud sound effects and strobe lighting.

The production will run from Jan. 15 to 26, Wednesday through Sunday at The WorkRoom (100-2600 Enterprise Way).

Tickets are available at KelownaActorsStudio.com, and by phone at 250-862-2867 for $29 each.

READ MORE: Outdoors Okanagan cirque-inspired show a sell out

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long-running hit stage show We Will Rock You coming to South Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna Actors Studio adapts George Orwell’s 1984 to the stage

Big Brother is watching and now so can you

Kelowna’s only video store, Leo’s Videos, is back in business

New ownership saved the store from closing when a deal was struck on Wednesday night

Rockets’ Nolan Foote given game misconduct for illegal hit at world juniors

Nolan received a game misconduct for an illegal hit to the head on Slovakia’s Kristian Kovacik

Most expensive property in Kelowna valued at $10.3 million

Single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value $629,000, a slight drop from 2018

West Kelowna house fire possibly caused by grow-op

Ensign Quay is currently closed between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

PHOTOS: Emcon Services hard at work on the highways

Photos from avalanche control work west of Revelstoke

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Property values decrease in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan Similkameen

BC Assessment values have been sent out to property owners

Water advisory in effect for Grindrod

Power outages interrupt water service for area

Most Read