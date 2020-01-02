Kelowna Actors Studio adapts George Orwell’s 1984 to the stage

Big Brother is watching and now so can you

The Kelowna Actors Studio is set to run a production of George Orwell’s 1984 from Jan. 15 until Jan 26. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Actors Studio is bringing George Orwell’s 1984 to life with a stage adaptation of the cautionary novel.

Leading the cast is Pete MacLeod as Winston Smith. He will be joined by Mark Sorestad, Casey Easton, Dana Murphy, Stephen Jefferys, Timothy Harder, Jason Casey, Chantal Ethier and Cate Crozier.

Written in 1944 near the end of World War II, 1984 depicts a society controlled by a perfectly totalitarian government bent on repressing all subversive tendencies.

The studio’s production of 1984 provides a space to “appreciate the value of individual thought.”

The 13+ show will contain simulated violence, blood, loud sound effects and strobe lighting.

The production will run from Jan. 15 to 26, Wednesday through Sunday at The WorkRoom (100-2600 Enterprise Way).

Tickets are available at KelownaActorsStudio.com, and by phone at 250-862-2867 for $29 each.

READ MORE: Outdoors Okanagan cirque-inspired show a sell out

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.