Kelowna Actors Studio looking for new talent after extensive hiatus

Actors are needed for Legally Blonde, The Sound Of Music, Ghost! and more

The Kelowna Actors Studio is looking for new faces to join its 2022 cast.

After 15 months away from the stage, the Actors Studio is holding auditions for its 2022 lineup. They will be held on Sept. 11 and 13 at the Kelowna Actors Studio, with callbacks occurring later in the month.

The Actors Studio is looking for performers of all body types, ethnicity and race to audition for Legally Blonde, Ghost!, The Sound Of Music and more. For a detailed list that includes role descriptions visit kelownaactorsstudio.com

If interested actors should prepare 16 bars of a song from the musical theatre canon, one monologue under one minute long and fill out the audition form here.

READ MORE: After a bumpy pandemic, Kelowna theatre groups are ready for the spotlight

READ MORE: Kelowna composer’s debut opera set for Vernon stage

Arts and EntertainmentCommmunityKelownaLive theatre