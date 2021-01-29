Kelowna animation studio to produce new series for pre-schoolers

Yeti Farm Creative will produce its first full series

Kelowna animation studio Yeti Farm Creative is set to produce a long-form animated series.

Titled “Sweet Tweets”, the series was first produced for YouTube and other streaming platforms, which garnered the studio millions of views. After the successful digital-first launch, the studio is diving into a longer series driven forward by stories.

“Sweet Tweets” will be a long-form story-based series aimed at preschool-aged children. The studio said the series will showcase stories that will help children navigate “the little, but sometimes complex wiggles of life in an ever-anxious world”.

Yeti Farm Creative CEO and executive producer for the series Ashley Ramsay said the studio is excited to bring the rich stories to life.

“This calm, but bright and peppy series will surely delight both littles and their parents, which is something that is core to Yeti Farm’s growing kids and family original offerings,” she said.

Greenlighting and producing the 26-episode series also shows the studio’s resilience amid the global pandemic.

“We have not really missed a beat since March 2020,” Ramsay said.

Sweet Tweets is scheduled to air on the Knowledge Network in early 2022.

