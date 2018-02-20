Art classes for children will be held over spring break at the Kelowna Art Gallery. - Credit: Contributed

Kelowna art camp held for spring break

Classes for children are available from March 19 to 29

Expand your child’s creativity this spring break with the Kelowna Art Gallery.

The gallery has come up with a creative solution for parents who want to keep their children busy during their two weeks off.

Art Break offers two weeks of camps for children ages five to eight and nine to 12, with many opportunities for them to create art, get inspired, and make new friends, stated art gallery.

The camps run each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the weeks of March 19 to 23 and March 26 to 29.

Young artists will be inspired by short field trips to different places in the cultural district, as well as the exhibitions on view in the various gallery spaces. Each day children will take part in fun and inspiring activities, such as painting, sculpting, drawing, working with mixed media, and printmaking, according to the gallery.

“Our focus is encouraging their creativity and showing children how rewarding actively participating in the arts can be,” said Laura Wyllie, public programming coordinator. “In addition to creative exploration for participants, Art Break offers parents peace of mind knowing that their children will be spending spring break with their peers in a nurturing and safe environment.”

Class sizes for all of the camps are limited, allowing for lots of one-on-one instruction to enrich the children’s experience. All programs highlight skill-building and self-expression, as well as the introduction of new ideas and artistic techniques.

The cost for the camps each day is $55, (or $50 for gallery members). Registrants who sign up for any four days will receive a fifth day free. Daily drop-ins will also be offered, depending on availability.

For more information, or to register your child, contact the gallery at 250-762-2226 or online at www.kelownaartgallery.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stars from Riverdale, Planet of the Apes in Kelowna for KFX

Just Posted

Police incident ends peacefully in Glenmore

After the area was evacuated, police were able to calm a distraught 50-year-old man

UBCO students to get medical cannabis coverage

Kelowna - The pilot project will be implemented in April

Kelowna art camp held for spring break

Classes for children are available from March 19 to 29

Updated: Vehicles collide in effort to avoid emergency vehicle

Emergency crews were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 97 and Hwy 33

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

Hope raises thousands for two Kelowna charities

The event Hope in Her Eyes managed to raise more than $17,000 for two Kelowna non-profits

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

BC BUDGET: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

B.C. BUDGET: Liberals blast ‘tax and spend’ plan

Payroll tax, carbon tax increase threaten growth, opposition critics say

Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

Claim dimissed against RCMP over 2008 B.C. woman’s murder

Mother of Lisa Dudley, shot in her home along with her partner, had alleged negligence

B.C. cold snap prompts energy use spike

BC Hydro is reporting a 10 per cent increase in the energy demand in the last two days

Most Read