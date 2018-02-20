Kelowna art camp held for spring break

Classes for children are available from March 19 to 29

Art classes for children will be held over spring break at the Kelowna Art Gallery. - Credit: Contributed

Expand your child’s creativity this spring break with the Kelowna Art Gallery.

The gallery has come up with a creative solution for parents who want to keep their children busy during their two weeks off.

Art Break offers two weeks of camps for children ages five to eight and nine to 12, with many opportunities for them to create art, get inspired, and make new friends, stated art gallery.

The camps run each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the weeks of March 19 to 23 and March 26 to 29.

Young artists will be inspired by short field trips to different places in the cultural district, as well as the exhibitions on view in the various gallery spaces. Each day children will take part in fun and inspiring activities, such as painting, sculpting, drawing, working with mixed media, and printmaking, according to the gallery.

“Our focus is encouraging their creativity and showing children how rewarding actively participating in the arts can be,” said Laura Wyllie, public programming coordinator. “In addition to creative exploration for participants, Art Break offers parents peace of mind knowing that their children will be spending spring break with their peers in a nurturing and safe environment.”

Class sizes for all of the camps are limited, allowing for lots of one-on-one instruction to enrich the children’s experience. All programs highlight skill-building and self-expression, as well as the introduction of new ideas and artistic techniques.

The cost for the camps each day is $55, (or $50 for gallery members). Registrants who sign up for any four days will receive a fifth day free. Daily drop-ins will also be offered, depending on availability.

For more information, or to register your child, contact the gallery at 250-762-2226 or online at www.kelownaartgallery.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.