Kelowna art exhibition showcases connection to environment

The opening of Blue Renew – art:debris is Jan. 18

Artists are banding together to create awareness for the environment.

Vernon artist Michelle Loughery, and show visionary is pleased to open Blue Renew – art:debris, a curated artist collaboration exhibition at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Throughout January 2018, the exhibition will engage the public in a multitude of land, water and social issues expressed through artistic conversation, storytelling and connection, according to Route Blue.

“Renewal like the wings of a crow, bold strikes in the air … debris reclaimed to fuel imagination, determination and honouring the power of nature to remind us of our small place in the blue waters of life. Renewal starts with the picking up of debris and reclaiming the action of community through diverse collaboration,” said Loughery.

The Route Blue group is collaborating on the first show of 2018 – an alignment of 10 premier Okanagan artists and artworks by emerging artists, reflecting on the 2017 challenges faced by people and planet. The exhibition picks pieces of what is left behind, to ignite a renewal process and invites our communities to explore, through an artistic lens, the coming together, the forming of new paths, and the strength in the ancient act of hand to land artistic vision, said Route Blue.

Route Blue engagement ARTBuoys is an art debris connection tool to explore our diversity, the environment, our communities, and ourselves. Reclaimed ocean buoys transformed into art by citizens, youth, elders and artists – ocean debris that has been cleaned up from global coasts, by a non-profit called The Ocean Legacy Foundation.

The public is invited to participate in the Blue Renew – art:debris and ARTbouy exhibition that runs until Jan. 31. The grand opening at the rotary arts centre is Jan. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

