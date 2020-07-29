I Must Be Streaming exhibit runs until Nov. 1, 2020, at the Kelowna Art Gallery. (Contributed)

Kelowna artist challenges notion of reality with new exhibit at art gallery

Jorden Doody’s ‘I Must Be Streaming’ exhibit runs until Nov. 1, 2020

A new exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery is sure to blow your mind.

Kelowna artist Jorden Doody has unveiled her new installation of ‘I Must Be Streaming’, a world of larger than life icons constructed from unexpected materials that aim to have guests question their notion of ‘reality’.

Doody produces her creations by blending new media technologies with digital printing, as well as contemporary materials such as faux fur and vinyl. She also incorporates traditional modes of craft like quilting, felting, and painting. The result of the mix is an environment that blurs the boundaries between the real and the virtual, the tactile and the imaginary.

The gallery’s walls are dressed in a hand-painted mural called Networth that features organic web-like blue lines that envelope the viewer in the room. Suspended within this are a number of objects that have been dramatically enlarged and re-imagined.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure notification issued for Liquid Zoo in Kelowna

The feature, Saturated, is a giant person-sized toilet roll that is made of quilted fabric with hand-painted symbols on each sheet. Heartfelt, is a six-foot-tall blood-red felted heart that is suspended from the ceiling by a thick gold chain. Fool’s Gold, is a titan twelve-foot tall lightning bolt that is hard to ignore, mounted high on a wall in punchy green AstroTurf.

I Must Be Streaming runs until Nov. 1, 2020.

READ MORE: Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

Just Posted

Migrant workers expatriated after breaching West Kelowna farm’s ‘discriminatory’ policies

Upon their arrival at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries, the workers claim they weren’t allowed to leave

Dangerous fire snuffed at Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents smoking and open fires are not allowed

Kelowna artist challenges notion of reality with new exhibit at art gallery

Jorden Doody’s ‘I Must Be Streaming’ exhibit runs until Nov. 1, 2020

Morning Start: Some People Feel Nothing Toward Music

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Lotto Max ticket purchased in Salmon Arm wins $500K

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

Straight from DeHart

New business partners operate Okanagan Beach Club

Sexist images hurt, like racist symbols, but fewer people care

There are a lot of bad isms in the world. We’re witnessing… Continue reading

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds

Blueberry crops in B.C. were among those most affected by limited pollination

Canada agrees to tax homegrown wine in trade settlement

The change is expected to occur by June 30, 2022

Most Read