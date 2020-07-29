Kelowna artist challenges notion of reality with new exhibit at art gallery

I Must Be Streaming exhibit runs until Nov. 1, 2020, at the Kelowna Art Gallery. (Contributed)

A new exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery is sure to blow your mind.

Kelowna artist Jorden Doody has unveiled her new installation of ‘I Must Be Streaming’, a world of larger than life icons constructed from unexpected materials that aim to have guests question their notion of ‘reality’.

Doody produces her creations by blending new media technologies with digital printing, as well as contemporary materials such as faux fur and vinyl. She also incorporates traditional modes of craft like quilting, felting, and painting. The result of the mix is an environment that blurs the boundaries between the real and the virtual, the tactile and the imaginary.

The gallery’s walls are dressed in a hand-painted mural called Networth that features organic web-like blue lines that envelope the viewer in the room. Suspended within this are a number of objects that have been dramatically enlarged and re-imagined.

The feature, Saturated, is a giant person-sized toilet roll that is made of quilted fabric with hand-painted symbols on each sheet. Heartfelt, is a six-foot-tall blood-red felted heart that is suspended from the ceiling by a thick gold chain. Fool’s Gold, is a titan twelve-foot tall lightning bolt that is hard to ignore, mounted high on a wall in punchy green AstroTurf.

I Must Be Streaming runs until Nov. 1, 2020.

