Kelowna artist featured on furniture

Shandra Smith’s work is now available on credenzas

photo: contributed

A Kelowna artist is not only bringing her colourful artwork to walls, Shandra Smith’s work is now featured on eight different credenzas.

Smith, who uses her art to handle her chronic pain has been featured around the world and has been featured in the Premiere Vision fashion show. Her work can be spotted locally at Hotel Zed and on cell phone cases. Her work has been splashed onto everything from canvases, scarves, skirts and more to name a few.

READ MORE: Kelowna artist hits her stride and plasters the globe with unique designs

READ MORE: West Kelowna designer featured in Paris

“How cool is that,” said Smith in social media post.

The self-taught artist announced that her new credenzas can be purchased on Society6, a website that helps more than 100,000 artists around the world sell their original work.

The credenzas are for sale at www.society6.com

