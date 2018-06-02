Contributed

Kelowna artist pastes her work on Lake Country building

Look for the Paste Up art, by Sage Sidley, on the back of the Lake Country Museum

A Kelowna artist is pasting her art on the outside of the Lake Country Museum.

When you hear the term, Paste Up, artists like JR, Swoon, Ludo, and of course, Shepard Fairey come to mind. Their artwork can be found in the streets of London, Paris, Berlin and New York, according to the Lake Country Art Gallery in a news release.

But no need to jump on a plane to check out the latest urban street art when you can head down to the museum in Lake Country. There you will find a Paste Up by artist Sage Sidley on the backside of the museum building.

Related: What is that giant ball of bark in Lake Country?

Using a 1966 photograph from the Lake Country Museum archives as a reference, Sidley created a large scale drawing on paper in her Kelowna studio. In the original photograph, children are watching their teacher plant a tree but Sidley leaves out the subject giving room for a bit of mystery. The artwork speaks to education, curiosity and community, the release said.

Originally from Rossland, Sidley completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from U.B.C. Okanagan with a major in visual arts and a minor in mathematics in 2016. Presently, Sidley works with the ideas of surveillance, place and time in connection with portraiture and site-specific drawings. Her work has been exhibited in several solo and group exhibitions throughout B.C., the release said.


