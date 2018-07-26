Kelowna artist Kathy Auburn sketches a photo in Glacier National Park. - Hut Waters

Kelowna artist sketches scenery of Glacier Mountain Park

Cathy Auburn was one of 12 artists who were involved in the 2018 Art in the Park program

A Kelowna artist got the chance to hone her skills and soak in the scenery of Glacier National Park last week.

Cathy Auburn and 11 other artists from across the country spent four days in the Rogers Pass area of the park for the 2018 Art in the Park program, according to a Parks Canada news release.

The artists explored the stunning landscapes and rich history of the area, photographing, sketching, sharing techniques, and getting inspiration for their final works of art. Proud partners in the program, Parks Canada, the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society and the Alpine Club of Canada hosted the program at the rustic A.O. Wheeler Hut, the release said.

An exhibition including artwork from each of the 12 artists will be on display starting in Revelstoke in November 2018 and will travel to other venues in western Canada in 2019.

Canada’s national parks are gateways to nature, adventure and discovery. Generations of Canadians have experienced Canada’s natural and cultural wonders, and whether through high adrenaline adventure or quiet contemplation, have been inspired by these special places, the release said.

Reminiscent of the late 1800s when artists arrived in the mountains on the Canadian Pacific Railway, the Art in the Park Program in Glacier National Park continues that tradition, fostering connections to the park among participating artists and subsequently inspiring Canadians through art. By showing a selection of their work at venues around western Canada, Parks Canada strives to expand the way Glacier National Park is viewed by audiences beyond the park boundaries.

The exhibition of artwork created by the Art in the Park participants and inspired by Glacier National Park will be displayed at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre in November 2018. Parks Canada and our Art in the Park program partners are seeking for further opportunities for the Art in the Park exhibit to tour to other cities throughout western Canada in 2019, the release said.

This travelling art show will provide an opportunity for many Canadians to connect with the natural and cultural history of Glacier National Park and to experience the different perspectives presented by the artists’ work.


