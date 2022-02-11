Within the Golden Raga with Kelsey Hanna and Valentin Chou (Kenny Tai)

Kelowna Ballet leaps into the spring with a performance

Ballet Kelowna is hosting a performance on Feb. 18 and 19

Ballet Kelowna is hosting its second performance of the season.

The show will be held at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Seating capacity will remain at 50 per cent for these performances.

The program features a new dancer to Ballet Kelowna, Kealan McLaughlin, who will make his debut dancing in the principal duet in the program’s opening work, Within the Golden Raga.

Reprise will include the classical ballet Within the Golden Raga from Montreal choreographer Kunal Ranchod, the tango-inspired Cuatro Estaciones by Ballet Kelowna’s own Simone Orlando and the contemporary MAMBO by Toronto-based choreographer Alysa Pires.

The show will be following COVID-19 safe protocols and will be at 50 percent capacity seating.

