Under the Rocks photo: Facebook

Kelowna band, Under the Rocks will play Salmon Arm Roots and Blues festival

The festival happens Aug. 16 in Salmon Arm

The Inside the Festival partnership program between Creative Okanagan and Salmon Arm Roots and Blues has announced the selected artist for 2018. The program is in its second year.

The local artist selected to join the roster for the festival, Under the Rocks, a young bluegrass band playing in the traditional style, from Kelowna. As a group of four accomplished musicians in their own right, the band is comprised of Chris Baxter, Chloe Davidson, James Prescott, and Jordan Klassen.

Related: Kelowna piano teacher encourages older adults to learn music

The band is currently in the studio working on a full length live off the floor album. They released a cover of their rendition of the song Oh Atlanta by Alison Krauss and Union Station on their YouTube channel last week.

“This is a dream opportunity for us, especially considering the band has only been playing together seriously for two years. It’s our first big festival and we are really excited,” Chris Baxter said.

Under the Rocks will play a set on Thursday at the Legion as part of their music crawl, on Friday in the pop-up merchandise tent, and during Saturday morning workshop called Morning Smile with Big Dave McLean hosting, Chris Ronald Trio, Seal Skull Hammer, and Geoff Berner on the Barn Stage. In addition, the band will receive backstage passes, networking and career development opportunities from both Creative Okanagan and Roots & Blues in addition to other opportunities.

Creative Okanagan is a local non-profit mandated to provide artist development opportunities for local artists.

“Last year this program helped Tiger Moon access opportunities which accelerated the bands ability to get in front of larger audiences and open for bands with larger followings in other markets and we are confident it will help Under the Rocks do the same,” said Karma Lacoff, the executive and creative director of Creative Okanagan. “These are the reasons Peter North, the artistic director of Salmon Arm Roots & Blues, and I joined forces to create this program in 2017 and we feel the members of Under the Rocks will make the most of the opportunities.”

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues takes place from Aug. 16 until Aug. 19

Creative Okanagan Artist and Event Development Society works to assist local performance artists in developing sustainable careers and provide performance and live demonstration opportunities in the Okanagan.

To hear music from Under the Rocks click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Randy Bachman discusses the future of guitars

Just Posted

Okanagan air quality improves slightly

Index for entire Okanagan Valley rated at 10+, or very high risk, because of wildfire smoke

Fire season takes mental toll on Okanagan residents

CMHA suggests some mental health coping mechanisms

Syrian refugee to share his story during Kelowna’s pride parade

Anas Qartoumeh, a gay Syrian refugee, will be this year’s Grand Marshal for the Pride March.

Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire, which was sparked by lightning Aug. 9, has… Continue reading

UPDATE: Okanagan air quality index poor due to smoke

Index for entire Okanagan Valley rated at 10+, or very high risk, because of wildfire smoke

A look at B.C. wildfire smoke from space

NASA provides a timelapse of smoke covering B.C. from space

Controlled burn slows down Snowy wildfire growth

BC Wildfire Service said back burn helped slow wildfire growth near Keremeos

Court hearing on Humboldt Broncos fundraising to test Saskatchewan law

The money has yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation known as the Informal Public Appeals Act

Fredericton police release scene of shooting spree, but ‘damage’ remains

Residents of a Fredericton apartment complex may not be able to return home just yet

Bus crash in Ecuador kills 23 people, injures 14

The bus hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve on Tuesday

Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her ‘that dog’

Manigault Newman continues promoting her White House tell-all and releasing secret audio recordings

UPDATE: Bridge collapses in Genoa, Italy killing at least 20

Five more people are injured and in serious condition

Man plows truck into Houses of Parliament in London

UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism, man arrested

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Most Read