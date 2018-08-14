Kelowna band, Under the Rocks will play Salmon Arm Roots and Blues festival

The Inside the Festival partnership program between Creative Okanagan and Salmon Arm Roots and Blues has announced the selected artist for 2018. The program is in its second year.

The local artist selected to join the roster for the festival, Under the Rocks, a young bluegrass band playing in the traditional style, from Kelowna. As a group of four accomplished musicians in their own right, the band is comprised of Chris Baxter, Chloe Davidson, James Prescott, and Jordan Klassen.

Related: Kelowna piano teacher encourages older adults to learn music

The band is currently in the studio working on a full length live off the floor album. They released a cover of their rendition of the song Oh Atlanta by Alison Krauss and Union Station on their YouTube channel last week.

“This is a dream opportunity for us, especially considering the band has only been playing together seriously for two years. It’s our first big festival and we are really excited,” Chris Baxter said.

Under the Rocks will play a set on Thursday at the Legion as part of their music crawl, on Friday in the pop-up merchandise tent, and during Saturday morning workshop called Morning Smile with Big Dave McLean hosting, Chris Ronald Trio, Seal Skull Hammer, and Geoff Berner on the Barn Stage. In addition, the band will receive backstage passes, networking and career development opportunities from both Creative Okanagan and Roots & Blues in addition to other opportunities.

Creative Okanagan is a local non-profit mandated to provide artist development opportunities for local artists.

“Last year this program helped Tiger Moon access opportunities which accelerated the bands ability to get in front of larger audiences and open for bands with larger followings in other markets and we are confident it will help Under the Rocks do the same,” said Karma Lacoff, the executive and creative director of Creative Okanagan. “These are the reasons Peter North, the artistic director of Salmon Arm Roots & Blues, and I joined forces to create this program in 2017 and we feel the members of Under the Rocks will make the most of the opportunities.”

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues takes place from Aug. 16 until Aug. 19

Creative Okanagan Artist and Event Development Society works to assist local performance artists in developing sustainable careers and provide performance and live demonstration opportunities in the Okanagan.

To hear music from Under the Rocks click here.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.