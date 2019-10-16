(Kelowna Comedy Facebook)

Kelowna Comedy hosting Halloween fundraiser show

Ticket sales will be donated to Mamas For Mamas to help families with costumes this year

Kelowna comedians are putting shows together this weekend for a charitable cause.

Kelowna Comedy’s Comedy for a Cause event will bring over 10 comedians to the stage Friday night as they look to donate ticket sales towards a local charitable cause.

“This is a huge show,” said Kelowna Comedy founder and show host Dave Kopp.

“Kelowna Chrysler has generously sponsored the show and we are giving 100 per cent of ticket sales to Mamas for Mamas to help buy Halloween costumes for deserving kids.”

READ MORE: Comedian Bruce McCulloch to perform at the Creekside Theatre

READ MORE: BC SPCA gala returns to Kelowna

Tickets for the show at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge will be for sale at the door for $20.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Comedian Bruce McCulloch to perform at the Creekside Theatre

Just Posted

Lake Country RV dealer climbs closer to fundraising goal

The Voyager RV Center has raised a total of $80,000 towards their goal of $100,000

Kelowna Comedy hosting Halloween fundraiser show

Ticket sales will be donated to Mamas For Mamas to help families with costumes this year

Legacy Group wants City of Kelowna to rethink its downtown redevelopment plans

The plan envisions redeveloping RCMP site, Kelowna theatre, Memorial Arena and city hall parking lot

Comedian Bruce McCulloch to perform at the Creekside Theatre

McCulloch will be performing his latest standup act Tales of Bravery and Stupidity

Lake Country begins testing bear-resistant garbage carts

The bear-resistant garbage carts are expected to stop bears from scavenging for food

BC SPCA gala returns to Kelowna

Touchstone Law Group is one of three sponsors for the Kelowna gala

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

Most Read