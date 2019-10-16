Kelowna Comedy hosting Halloween fundraiser show

Kelowna comedians are putting shows together this weekend for a charitable cause.
Kelowna Comedy’s Comedy for a Cause event will bring over 10 comedians to the stage Friday night as they look to donate ticket sales towards a local charitable cause.
“This is a huge show,” said Kelowna Comedy founder and show host Dave Kopp.
“Kelowna Chrysler has generously sponsored the show and we are giving 100 per cent of ticket sales to Mamas for Mamas to help buy Halloween costumes for deserving kids.”
Tickets for the show at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge will be for sale at the door for $20.
