Kelowna Community Theatre launches in-house box office

We’re now a one-stop shop for residents and visitors looking to enjoy world-class live entertainment

Kelowna Community Theatre has launched its own in-house box office.

As of Aug. 19, theatre-goers are able to purchase tickets for upcoming events through the theatre website, or in person at 1375 Water Street.

“With this being our diamond anniversary year (6o), we’re especially excited to bring this new service to the community,” said Caroline Ivey, manager. “We’re now a one-stop shop for residents and visitors looking to enjoy world-class live entertainment.”

In past years, theatre patrons could purchase tickets only from a variety of third-party ticketing vendors.

“This approach worked well for ticketing individual shows, but it meant that patrons had fewer opportunities to stop by the theatre itself,” added Ivey.

Having one central location for ticket sales, run by city staff, means theatre patrons can be sure they’re getting tickets from presenters and performers at fair prices.

Visit their website for event tickets and more information.

