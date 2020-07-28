Kelowna country music artist to perform at Barn Owl Brewing, promote debut album

Teigen Gayse is a country music artist from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Up and coming Kelowna Country singer Teigan Gayse will be promoting the release of her debut self-titled album at Barn Owl Brewing on July 30.

The album, recorded in Austin, Texas, was released on April 17, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was escalating in the United States.

One of her new songs, “Don’t Look Back” is timely in that the pandemic has helped many realize that they can either focus on what’s good in their lives right now, what they’re building towards, instead of looking back with regrets or despair. It’s a song about hope, and that “tomorrow could be your day”, to not give up, believe in yourself and tomorrow.

Gayse’s self-titled eight-song record is a contemporary country album. Her record of fun and upbeat songs are fresh, yet familiar.

“It’s the type of music you want to play turned all the way up with the windows rolled down, singing along at the top of your lungs,” said her management team in a release.

“She hits on deep and relatable topics in a fun, bubbly way that can put a smile on anyone’s face. This album has been a long time in the works for Gayse. She takes you with her on her journey throughout the years. Highs and lows, heartaches and mistakes, this album gives you a glimpse into Gayse’s life and shows you her heartfelt style of song-writing through every lyric.”

Gayse grew up in Chetwynd, BC, before moving to Kelowna, where she has lived over the last 6 years, attending audio engineering school, playing in pubs and at festivals, recording in Calgary, Nashville and Texas. Her album release party at Barn Owl Brewing, in Kelowna, B.C., is the kickoff to her album release tour. Food donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank will also be collected at her shows.

The Album Release Party is July 30 at Barn Owl Brewing (4629 Lakeshore Road). Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at Teigan Gayse Album Release Party Tickets.

