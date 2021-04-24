Kelowna country singer Karen Lee Batten tackles heartbreak in her new track Drinkin' Song. (Jason Bennett)

Kelowna country singer tackles past relationships, moving on in new song

Karen Lee Batten wants to encourage listeners that better days are ahead

It gets better.

That’s what Karen Lee Batten wants people to know when they listen to her new track titled Drinkin’ Song. The Kelowna singer said she doesn’t usually write or sing about past relationships but somehow, she and some friends started talking about them and inspiration just struck.

“There were some funny stories that popped up about a past relationship that I had and one thing led to another,” she said.

“One of my writer friends just looked at me and was like ‘oh no, we’re writing about this’.”

Batten said it’s good to be able to look back at some of the hard times and be able to laugh about them now.

“For me, I think of this song as a reminder that it doesn’t stay bad forever. You can come out of it and write something fun and a bit of a party tune and know that life has moved on.”

She said while the song is about better times after a heartbreak, it’s also aimed at anyone who wants a positive spin, especially as we live through a global pandemic.

“I think that at this point in everybody’s life, most of the world is even feeling like this, we all just want that fun drinking song,” she said.

“We can move on from hard things and we’re able to have fun with it later, and it doesn’t last forever. And in the middle of what we’re in right now, it’s just fun to have this anthem tune, which I hope I can play on stage for people soon.”

Batten said they were very lucky to have been able to write and record the song right before restrictions came down in March 2020. She said she thought filming the music video would also be a challenge, but things turned out better than she expected.

“Shooting the video was definitely a teeter-totter and a bit of a learning curve. We had to make sure we were following public health orders… we got creative,” she said.

“I had to make sure that if I was going to have people in the video, that they were in my bubble. So it was family members and best friends of mine who have been in my bubble and have been around all this time.

“This is the first time that I’ve shot a video where every single person in it is not an actor. They’re all people I love, which is a cool twist on this one.”

The music video comes out on Monday (April 26).

For more information on Batten’s music, visit her website.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Orchard Park mall launching outdoor dining centre

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Legion members started the parade during the 59th annual May Days celebration in 2018. (Carli Berry - File photo)
COVID cancels Rutland May Days again

Annual Rutland community celebration sidelined by pandemic for second consecutive year

Indigenous education programs have become an important aspect of the education curriculum offered in the Central Okanagan School District. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District registers surplus for Indigenous student spending

COVID-19 event/activity cancellations creates $500,000 carryover for Indigenous education budget

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

Kelowna country singer Karen Lee Batten tackles heartbreak in her new track Drinkin' Song. (Jason Bennett)
Kelowna country singer tackles past relationships, moving on in new song

Karen Lee Batten wants to encourage listeners that better days are ahead

Orchard Park marketing manager Vikki Webster helps put together the mall’s outdoor dining centre on April 23. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna’s Orchard Park mall launching outdoor dining centre

Located just outside of the entrance to the mall’s food centre, the outdoor dining centre is opening this weekend and can be accessed during the mall’s hours of operation

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Local police and fire departments have expressed concerns as members are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

RCMP are issuing a warning after multiple people were scammed by individuals posing as landlords with suites for rent. (Pixabay)
Rental scam hits North Okanagan

RCMP have received multiple complaints in recent days from victims

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The remnants of Black’s Point can still be seen at the foreshore of Summerland Beach RV and Campground in Summerland. (Summerland Museum photo)
Remnants of wharf can be seen in Summerland

Black’s Landing was constructed as a transportation point

Chris Sky
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky makes stop in Golden

He made the stop as he travels to Calgary as a part of his cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’

The Shuswap Fire Department was called to a bush fire in the 3000 block of Lindberg Road in Sorrento about 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. It was contained, with mutal aid from the White Lake and the Tappen Sunnybrae fire departments, at 0.4 hectares and no structures were involved. (Sean Coubrough/Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)
Out-of-control open burn in Shuswap prompts warning for public

Fire service coordinator warns of dry conditions, urges people to follow burn rules

Most Read