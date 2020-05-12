Jayme Knyx is a country singer-songwriter from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna country singer’s latest single surpasses 50,000 views in 48 hours

Jayme Knyx released the music video for “Better Days” on Sunday, May 10

A Kelowna singer has gained some significant traction on social media for his song about healing and hope amid COVID-19.

Jayme Knyx, a country artist from Kelowna, wrote the song Brighter Day, which now has over 50,000 views since launching the track’s music video on Sunday, May 10.

“We will see a Brighter Day. Beauty & happiness is wherever you and your mind choose to be,” sings Knyx.

“Now is the time for restoration, healing and hope. Hindsight is 2020.”

In 2010 Knyx was nominated for the Humanitarian Award at the BCCMA’s and was invited to perform at the 2010 Olympic Celebrations. He also helped put together a benefit music festival called Peacefest which raised over $50,000 to use for the brand new Performing Arts Centre in Dawson Creek, B.C in the summer of 2019.

READ MORE: Rock the Lake not officially cancelled despite province’s ban on large gatherings

READ MORE: B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Just Posted

We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge

Pedestrians only: Kelowna mayor wants to expand open spaces for restaurants

‘It would help create more space for businesses that are going to be losing space in light of physical distancing requirements’ - Mayor Colin Basran

Kelowna country singer’s latest single surpasses 50,000 views in 48 hours

Jayme Knyx released the music video for “Better Days” on Sunday, May 10

West Kelowna picnic business offering intimate grad celebration

Owner Kristy Lockhart said a smaller celebration can still be just as good during this time

Kelowna council streamlines development approval process

Council voted unanimously in favour that DVP applications be separated into major and minor catergories

Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

HERGOTT: Another dog attack in the Okanagan

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Okanagan junior lacrosse league milestone season cancelled

COVID-19 wipes out 20th season of Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League before getting started

Kootnekoff: Changes to the Employment Standards Act

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice

Most Read