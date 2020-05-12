Kelowna country singer’s latest single surpasses 50,000 views in 48 hours

Jayme Knyx released the music video for “Better Days” on Sunday, May 10

A Kelowna singer has gained some significant traction on social media for his song about healing and hope amid COVID-19.

Jayme Knyx, a country artist from Kelowna, wrote the song Brighter Day, which now has over 50,000 views since launching the track’s music video on Sunday, May 10.

“We will see a Brighter Day. Beauty & happiness is wherever you and your mind choose to be,” sings Knyx.

“Now is the time for restoration, healing and hope. Hindsight is 2020.”

In 2010 Knyx was nominated for the Humanitarian Award at the BCCMA’s and was invited to perform at the 2010 Olympic Celebrations. He also helped put together a benefit music festival called Peacefest which raised over $50,000 to use for the brand new Performing Arts Centre in Dawson Creek, B.C in the summer of 2019.

