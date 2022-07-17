Kelowna Fan Experience a sight to see

Fred Flinstone, Batman, Spiderman, and more could be found at the event

You may have caught some of your favourite characters wandering around Kelowna’s downtown this weekend for the Kelowna Fan Experience.

The weekend was filled with things to see and enjoy like improv games, lip sync battles, scavengers hunts, and Spongebob the Musical.

Kelowna Cosplayer Ethereal Ashie, also known as Ashley Johnson, was so excited to be back out with the con-munity.

“We’re a really tight knit community,” Johnson said, “and it’s growing and growing and growing every single year we do this. Because we had such a big hiatus with COVID it’s just growing even more, because people are like ‘I want to be part of this, this is the fun part, this is the nerds!’”

Cosplayers dressed to impress at the 2022 Kelowna Fan Experience (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Cosplayers dressed to impress at the 2022 Kelowna Fan Experience (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Events took place at the Black Box Theatre, the Delta Hotel, and the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Vendors of all kinds came out, Canadian actor Omari Newton signed autographs and held a voice acting workshop, and Kelowna’s Ascalon Academy was showing off swordsmanship.

“We started up last year just kind of sneaking it in there, getting things developed like logos and such,” said owner Tyler (Murdoch) Therrien. “We teach German Longsword from the 1570s. We teach the German Rapier from the same system. We teach generic Italian fencing, which then can split off into the specific styles, different masters of the period as well as a French style. And, we’ve dipped our toes into the British Military Saber of the 19th century which is quite different than all of them, but it can be a blast.”

Kelowna Fan Experience concluded at 4 p.m. Sunday (July 17).

READ MORE: Kelowna firefighter say community is ‘too good’ after weekend fundraiser

READ MORE: Perfect conditions for Peach Classic triathlon

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Comic ConKelowna

Previous story
Pat John, Indigenous actor on long-running TV show ‘The Beachcombers,’ dies at 69

Just Posted

Lake Country RCMP Detachment (Brittany Webster)
Man drowns on Wood Lake while assisting another man

The Okanagan Elite U17B girls softball team,made up of players from Naramata to Tappen, won the bronze medal at the B.C. finals, and now advance to the Western Canadian championships in Alberta. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan Elite softball squad off to Westerns

A freight train travels past the remains of houses and businesses destroyed by the 2021 wildfire, in Lytton, B.C., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The acting chief of the Lytton First Nation says about 30 evacuees briefly returned home in an effort to salvage food they left behind in freezers when a wildfire broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton. CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., grows to 1,706 hectares, remains “out of control”

Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society held a Rooftop Campout fundraiser at the Kelowna Yacht Club (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Kelowna firefighter say community is ‘too good’ after weekend fundraiser