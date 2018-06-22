Kelowna film festival coming back for third year

The third annual Okanagan IndieFest Film Festival is returning to Kelowna next month. — Image: contributed

By Matthew Abrey

Videophiles rejoice—the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking have announced the return of it’s annual IndieFest Film Festival.

The third annual festival will take over the Kelowna Community Theatre Saturday, July 14, with a 28-film showcase of documentaries, short films and music videos.

One difference from years past, however, is the festival now accepts international submissions, in addition to the wealth of local content.

“This is the first year that we’ve opened our festival up to international film submissions as well as locals,” said OSIF president Marc Nadeau.

“There are some incredible films at this year’s event, including a short film starring Tommy Wiseau from The Room and The Disaster Artist fame, as well as another with a musical score from famed composer Danny Elfman. We had amazing community support last year and we hope to see that continued support again this year.”

Tickets range from $20 for individual screening blocks to $30 for an all-day pass. Funds raised from ticket sales will go straight back into the community, supporting the valley’s many local artists.

“Film is an important part of our vibrant arts community in the Okanagan,” said Kelowna city Coun. Ryan Donn. “And IndieFest is a great way to showcase the talents of our local filmmakers.”

For more information on this all-ages event, check out okanaganindiefest.com.

