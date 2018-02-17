Credit: Contributed

Kelowna film festival to showcase nearly 30 films

The World Community Film Festival opens Thursday, March 1

Film lovers unite in Kelowna.

The World Community Film Festival opens Thursday, March 1 with a special film at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society. An amazing array of nearly 30 documentary films will be shown in the city March 1 to 4.

All other films will be shown at Okanagan College Friday night and all day Saturday and Sunday.

“The film festival offers an antidote to both ignorance and demoralization-a chance to spend community time with your friends and neighbors, while turning attention to the compelling topics of the films,” said Mark Haley a festival volunteer.

Friday night’s feature will be the Carlos Santana-produced Dolores, documenting the life of Dolores Huerta co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union.

Other films address topics such as the housing crisis, environmental protection, farm coops and organic agriculture, indigenous issues and rainbow diversity.

An Activist Arena will be part of the festival where people can find local activist groups. Food will also be available.

The volunteer committee has maintained a free admission-education is a right policy over the film festival’s fifteen-year history. Donations are accepted for local charities.

