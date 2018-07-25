(from left) Cheryl Blum, Leesa Beeson, Rose Sexsmith, Leida Tymchuk, Susanne Engel and Lea Jones Liddicoat Photo provided by Wild Woman Wise Woman Foundation

Kelowna foundation returns after four-year hiatus

The Wild Woman Wise Woman Foundation hosts an evening of rosé

The Wild Woman Wise Woman Foundation has returned after a four-year hiatus.

The Kelowna based, volunteer fueled foundation is back with a “Rosé, All Day, Summertime Soirée” at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club on Friday night.

Related:Girl power the focus at Kelowna charity hockey tournament

“Fourteen years ago I started this foundation and it was a lot of work and stress, I decided that after many years, to park it. I started another organization called 100 Women that Care that is similar but didn’t include the annual party,” Rose Sexsmith, founder of Wild Woman Wise Woman said. “Every time I would see the women from the group we would talk about how much we need to get together again so we decided to bring it back.”

The foundation unintentionally started when Sexsmith was trying to maintain her friendships and manage everyone’s busy schedules. Then it took on a life of its own.

Sexsmith hosted 60 of her friends in her restaurant, Hanna’s on the Waterfront, where they took on their first cause, a family in Lake Country that needed help. One woman’s donation inspired the other women to make their own and the rest is history.

Related: NHL stars look to hit a home-run for charity in Kelowna this weekend

“Then we started having more and more events, and selling tickets,” Sexsmith said.

Tickets on Friday are $100 and half will be donated to Mammas for Mammas, Sexsmith hopes to raise $10,000 for the charity through ticket sales, a raffle and generous donations.

“A lot of the same gals are coming back, I am so excited for new people to attend that have never been before,” said Sexsmith.

Tickets are still available online at www.mamasformamas.ca/tickets/

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
JUNO Award winners, The Glorious Sons come to Kelowna

Just Posted

JUNO Award winners, The Glorious Sons come to Kelowna

Their SOS Tour will stop in Kelowna this winter

Update: Winds may fuel Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland

This fire, like others in the region, was sparked by lightning last week.

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire expected to grow, homes not in danger

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

Update: Mount Eneas fire near Peachland still deemed out of control

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland grew four hectares Tuesday

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

B.C. Mounties say porn ransom demand is a scam

Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV, witness says

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

Air quality statement issued for Okanagan

South, Central and North affected by statement

Police track stolen vehicle to Silver Star Resort

The RCMP Air Services unit was called in Wednesday to track suspected car thieves.

Girls Rock the Rink at annual Grindstone event

Proceeds from the tournament go towards the charity which provides grants to female players

Two wildfires continue to grow in the South Okanagan

Several small fires are out, but Snowy Moutnain and Placer Mountain fires continue to grow

Volleyball camp draws 23

Run by the Vernon Christian School Royals

Endangered killer whale dies off B.C. coast soon after birth

It was the first calf born in three years to the endangered orcas in Pacific Northwest

Most Read