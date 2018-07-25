Kelowna foundation returns after four-year hiatus

The Wild Woman Wise Woman Foundation has returned after a four-year hiatus.

The Kelowna based, volunteer fueled foundation is back with a “Rosé, All Day, Summertime Soirée” at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club on Friday night.

“Fourteen years ago I started this foundation and it was a lot of work and stress, I decided that after many years, to park it. I started another organization called 100 Women that Care that is similar but didn’t include the annual party,” Rose Sexsmith, founder of Wild Woman Wise Woman said. “Every time I would see the women from the group we would talk about how much we need to get together again so we decided to bring it back.”

The foundation unintentionally started when Sexsmith was trying to maintain her friendships and manage everyone’s busy schedules. Then it took on a life of its own.

Sexsmith hosted 60 of her friends in her restaurant, Hanna’s on the Waterfront, where they took on their first cause, a family in Lake Country that needed help. One woman’s donation inspired the other women to make their own and the rest is history.

“Then we started having more and more events, and selling tickets,” Sexsmith said.

Tickets on Friday are $100 and half will be donated to Mammas for Mammas, Sexsmith hopes to raise $10,000 for the charity through ticket sales, a raffle and generous donations.

“A lot of the same gals are coming back, I am so excited for new people to attend that have never been before,” said Sexsmith.

Tickets are still available online at www.mamasformamas.ca/tickets/

